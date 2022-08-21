Flash Flood Watch: Slow moving storms could cause flooding

Drought to flooding threat? Yes, this may happen in the next 24 hours.

A slow-moving front will collide with the warm and humid air and create a rainy and stormy setup.

Since the steering flow is weak and parallel to the front, look out for slow-moving storms producing very high rain rates tonight.

Areas from I-35 to the Hill Country are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Bell

Blanco

Burnet

Gillespie

Hays

Lampasas

Llano

Milam

Travis

Williamson

Image 1 of 3 ▼

MORE: What is the difference between a flood watch, advisory and warning?

On average, we will get 1 to 3" with some areas getting 3 to 5" in a short amount of time.

The hard and dry ground won't be able to absorb all of it so localized flooding is possible.

The highest rain chances will happen this evening and overnight.

All the ingredients are in place to have multiple rounds of heavy rain this week and not as hot temperatures.

Flood safety

The National Weather Service wants to remind the public to practice flood safety, and to "turn around, don't drown." It takes just six inches of fast moving water to knock over an adult, and just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars.

To learn more about flood safety, click here.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.