Central Texas weather: Beautiful day Wednesday; warming trend this week

The nice weather streak continues!

Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday with a full day of sun, low humidity, light winds and comfortable temperatures.

After a chilly start, highs will climb into the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear and cool again with patchy fog forming by morning.

Enjoy today and tomorrow because it will warm up and turn more humid and uncomfortable by the weekend.

