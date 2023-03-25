Central Texas weather: Clear, sunny Saturday to kick off NASCAR weekend at COTA
AUSTIN, Texas - We woke up to clear skies and a beautiful sunrise, and we're expected to stay clear and sunny all day with a high of about 80.
Tomorrow morning a warm front will bring us a little cloud cover and a tiny chance of rain, mainly to the east of I-35.
We will clear out and become mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high of near 80.
Cloud cover and rain chances increase while temperatures decrease to kick off next week, so make sure you soak up the sunshine while it lasts.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.