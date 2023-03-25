Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas weather: Clear, sunny Saturday to kick off NASCAR weekend at COTA

Cooler Days Ahead

This weekend will be sunny with highs of about 80. Monday, the cloudy cover increases, and so do rain chances. Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - We woke up to clear skies and a beautiful sunrise, and we're expected to stay clear and sunny all day with a high of about 80. 

Tomorrow morning a warm front will bring us a little cloud cover and a tiny chance of rain, mainly to the east of I-35. 

We will clear out and become mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high of near 80. 

Cloud cover and rain chances increase while temperatures decrease to kick off next week, so make sure you soak up the sunshine while it lasts.

