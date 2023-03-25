Central Texas weather: Clear, sunny Saturday to kick off NASCAR weekend at COTA

We woke up to clear skies and a beautiful sunrise, and we're expected to stay clear and sunny all day with a high of about 80.

Tomorrow morning a warm front will bring us a little cloud cover and a tiny chance of rain, mainly to the east of I-35.

We will clear out and become mostly sunny in the afternoon with a high of near 80.

Cloud cover and rain chances increase while temperatures decrease to kick off next week, so make sure you soak up the sunshine while it lasts.

