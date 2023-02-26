Central Texas weather: Warm, windy week ahead brings along slight rain chances

Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday Funday.

This afternoon we heat up to about 80 with southerly winds at 10-15 with gusts of 30.

There is a tiny rain chance late tonight into Monday morning. However, most of us will stay dry.

The clear skies return, and the warm-up continues Monday with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

