Central Texas weather: Warm, windy week ahead brings along slight rain chances

Warm and Windy Week

The heat is back! Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares details on how warm we get, and there are a couple of rain chances on the forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Get ready for a warm and windy Sunday Funday. 

This afternoon we heat up to about 80 with southerly winds at 10-15 with gusts of 30. 

There is a tiny rain chance late tonight into Monday morning. However, most of us will stay dry. 

The clear skies return, and the warm-up continues Monday with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

