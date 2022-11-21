Cloudy, cold, rainy day to start the week

It's a new day and week but the same weather story.

Another cloudy, dreary, cold, and rainy day is on the weather menu.

The latest wave of pressure is coming across the area energizing the atmosphere and generating on-and-off light rain through mid-afternoon.

Rain totals will stay below a quarter of an inch.

Highs will stay way below 60 degrees for the 10th day in a row. That has never happened before in November.

Grab the jacket and umbrella before you head outside today.

