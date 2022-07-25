Homeowners learn about defensible space as Texas drought conditions worsen

As the Texas drought continues to worsen, homeowners are learning a new term to protect their homes, defensible space.

The brutal heat and drought are worsening fire conditions across the state. So far this month, only two days have seen high temperatures below 100 degrees, and even those were in the upper 90s.

That extreme heat has baked everything tinder-dry, increasing the risk of a devastating wildfire. That's why defensible space is so important.

Defensible space is basically clear space between your house and the heavier brush or trees. That space helps weaken a fire and gives firefighters an area to fight any fire that approaches your home.

In the event of a wildfire, defensible space can mean the difference between saving and losing your house, shop, or other building on your land.

To create a defensible space, you should maintain at least 20 feet of clear or low-cut vegetation from your house. That means clearing all dead weeds and plants from that area. The closest 5 feet should be fire-resistant mulch, gravel, or low-cut grass. Trees and tree branches should be 10 feet away from your roof or house.

And make sure to clear your roof and gutters from leaves and sticks. Embers from fires can ignite dry leaves very quickly leading to a house fire.

For those in heavily wooded areas, it's a good idea to continue cutting and clearing the brush out to around 70 feet from your house. That way any fire will be slowed down if it approaches and won't be able to reach the tree-tops where it's most dangerous.

It's important to remember that wildfires are becoming more possible in urban and suburban areas.

Austin is over 8-inches in the hole for rainfall this year and the baking heat has ensured that basically everywhere can support a wildfire.

Hilly terrain with a combination of thick vegetation and high populations is of critical importance to maintain enough defensible space in case a fire starts.

Unfortunately, the drought will likely worsen throughout the summer and cooler conditions will probably hold off until late September.

So until some steady, widespread, soaking rain comes to Central Texas, everyone will need to be wildfire ready through this summer.