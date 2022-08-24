Flooding and rain chances trending down, temps remain below 100s

The flooding threat and rain chances are trending down today and for the next few days.

The heavy rain will be focused near the stalled front in South Texas putting a slight risk of localized flooding in Southeast Texas near Houston.

The prime spots to see heavy rain locally will be our southern counties from San Marcos to Lockhart and La Grange.

So get ready for more hit-and-miss showers and storms with highs that will stay below average.

Keep the umbrella handy especially if you live south of Austin.

As we get closer to the weekend, it won't be as showery, and it will slowly heat up but still no 100s

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.