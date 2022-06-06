Heat advisory for much of Central Texas as temperatures will hit triple digits

The extreme heat is on! Central Texas is under heat alerts today with heat indices reaching dangerous levels.

Much of Central Texas is under a HEAT ADVISORY from 1 to 8 p.m. today.

The steamy heat will force feels like temps to 105 to 110 for several hours after lunch.

Take care of your body if you are going to be outside for a long period of time. Start hydrating now.

We will join the triple-digit club for the second time this year later today and this will be the norm for the rest of the week. It's an early Summer heat wave with highs being 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

There will at least be a nice breeze today with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

