Heatwave swelters northeast US; flash floods, fire dangers rise elsewhere

Nothing says summer is almost here like the head-spinning weather the U.S. will see over the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, many areas between the High Plains and the Ohio Valley will see highs in the upper 80s, 90s or low 100s. The East Coast will also see sweltering temperatures due to a strong Bermuda high off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean.



Boston declared a heat emergency Saturday, announcing the opening of cooling centers throughout the city. Newark, New Jersey, hit a record Saturday when the thermometer reached 95 degrees. Washington, D.C., hit a record of 92 degrees on Saturday as well.



New York City saw 90 degrees for the first time this year.

"Forecasts are calling for a wave of extreme heat in the coming days and I am urging all New Yorkers to make sure they are taking all necessary precautions," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Be sure to check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through the extreme temperatures. And if you do visit beaches and pools, be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing."



Symptoms of heat-related illness are muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache or light-headedness. Most can be treated with fluids and by resting in a cooler place, but people who are concerned about someone should call 911.

Meanwhile, the South won’t be as hot but will see moderate to heavy showers across portions of the Gulf Coast. Meteorologists warn many local areas could see widespread flooding at least through Wednesday morning, with a forecast of up to three inches of rain.



Wildfires continue to rage in parts of the western U.S. A wildfire burning in southern Utah triggered the evacuation of almost 300 homes and burned within a mile of some structures as strong winds threatened to fan the uncontrolled blaze, officials said Sunday.

The cause of the fire, which was ignited Saturday, remained under investigation, according to information provided by Dixie National Forest.



Authorities ordered additional evacuations and closed several stretches of highways in south-central Arizona on Sunday as hundreds of firefighters battled two wildfires that are growing east of Phoenix. The causes of both fires remain under investigation.



Parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Utah are also under red flag warnings.



According to the NWS, a red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.



The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



