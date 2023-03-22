Humidity and warmer temperatures with cloud, drizzle returning

The Spring feel returns! The warm front has pushed through, so there will be less rain and fog today.

The southerly wind will push highs into the upper 70s and low 80s plus, and it will be more humid for sure.

We may see a few hours of sun before the day is over.

The clouds and drizzle return late tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

All eyes will be on the next Western Low. It will get here by Friday morning and set the stage for our next best chance of rain and storms.

