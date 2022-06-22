Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire activity this weekend across the state

The Texas A&M Forest Service is warning there might be increased wildfire activity through the weekend, as hot and dry conditions persist across the state.

Above normal temperatures and minimal rainfall is forecast for the third week in a row due to a period of high pressure that is impacting the state. Accelerated drying in vegetation, resulting from widespread triple digit temperatures and dry air, begins Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

Elevated fire weather, including triple digit temperatures, low relative humidity and wind speeds near 15 mph, will support an increased potential for significant wildfires that may directly impact communities where dry to critically dry vegetation is present.

Much of the state is currently experiencing drought conditions. The drought, established in the fall and intensified through the spring, is now carrying over into summer.

In 2022, firefighters have already responded to 5,047 wildfires that have burned 527,241 acres across the state. Many recent wildfire starts have required more time and resources to fully contain due to current conditions.

"State and local first responders have been incredibly busy this year without much reprieve and forecast conditions indicate that we may be facing a very busy summer season as well," said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. "We urge Texans to be cautious and prevent wildfire ignitions this summer."

Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the current situation closely and has positioned personnel and equipment across the state for a quick and effective response to any requests for assistance.

Stay wildfire aware. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.