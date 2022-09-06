Isolated storms possible as heat set to return

Didn't see much rain yesterday, but we can't close the door on the rain chances just yet.

The FOX 7 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an upper low swirling to the east.

The rain chances will remain low but areas to the north of Austin have a slightly better chance to see late-day rain or storms after 5 p.m.

Rain totals will be low because the showers won't last too long.

Chances for rain go up a little more tomorrow and then the dome of high-pressure returns.

Hotter and drier times are ahead later down the road.

