Isolated storms possible as heat set to return

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Slight chance for rain as temperatures remain in upper 90s

Looks like summer is making one last stand. Zack Shields talks about the heat and if we'll see some rain in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Didn't see much rain yesterday, but we can't close the door on the rain chances just yet. 

The FOX 7 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on an upper low swirling to the east. 

The rain chances will remain low but areas to the north of Austin have a slightly better chance to see late-day rain or storms after 5 p.m. 

Rain totals will be low because the showers won't last too long. 

Chances for rain go up a little more tomorrow and then the dome of high-pressure returns. 

Hotter and drier times are ahead later down the road. 

