Marginal risk of localized flooding as storms expected this evening

Happy September!

We say goodbye to August but we don't say goodbye to the rain chances.

The atmosphere is recharging right now.

During the day we won't see much rain before 6 p.m.

As an upper-level disturbance arrives from Mexico interacting with the heating of the day and tropical moisture, the rain coverage and intensity will increase this evening.

Some of the storms could drop another inch of rain and lead to minor street flooding. This is why much of the area is under a marginal risk of localized flooding.

Another upper low will drop in for a visit this weekend keeping the rainy pattern locked in for the next several days.

