Slight chance of rain as temperatures remain in triple digits

No break from the hot spell today. The triple-digit streak goes to eight today, and it will be number 18 for the year.

Temps will feel like they are in the 100s from late morning to early evening.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is watching an impulse of energy in the mid-levels of the atmosphere sliding in from the northeast. It has the potential to provide enough lift to generate isolated showers underneath the strong dome of high pressure. There is a slight chance showers could pop up by mid to late afternoon.

The heat dome will get stronger this weekend promoting even hotter days and then it moves more to the west. This migration of the dome of stability will open the door for better rain chances and heat relief early next week.

