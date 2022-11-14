Rainy and chilly start to the week

A cloudy, chilly and rainy start to the week in the Austin area.

We're tracking an upper low coming out of New Mexico which will pull in the moisture and energize the atmosphere to produce on and off light to moderate rain from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Rain totals will stay below a quarter of an inch and we are not expecting any severe weather.

The clouds and rain will keep highs in the 50s for the third straight day.

There is very good chance the chilly streak will roll on with another cold front coming to town tonight.

