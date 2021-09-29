September 28 Central Texas rain event was biggest since mid-August

article

The rain event that rolled through Central Texas was the biggest one since mid-August. Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says some areas doubled their monthly average rainfall in one night.

The areas that saw the most rain included North Austin (5"), Round Rock (4.5"), San Marcos (4"), and Cedar Park (3.6"). Lake Travis (3.3"), Buda (3.2"), Lockhart (3.0"), and Burnet (2.5") also saw significant rainfall.

After all the rain last night, the atmosphere has stabilized so it'll be a nice and sunny day.

The storm threat to the area is low but new storms in North Texas could clip the Hill Country later tonight. It will be mainly dry on Thursday (9/30) during the day and the next round of storms will hold off until late in the evening.

For Friday (10/1) and Saturday (10/2), the next Pacific low arrives and it will be a direct hit on Texas.

Rain chances will be very high but the severe threat will be low.

There will be a low to moderate chance of localized flooding and rain totals are expected to be around two to four inches.

