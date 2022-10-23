Severe storm risk with main threats strong winds, small hail

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day on Monday. A few thunderstorms could be strong or severe as a cold front blows through the region.

The day will start with showers and a few storms, though any rain that falls will be pretty light.

A break is expected through the noon hours and into the early afternoon as the atmosphere recharges for the second round of storms.

The second round of storms should be slightly more intense and move from west to east through the Austin viewing area.

A few of those storms could produce strong winds and some small hail. A tornado is possible in the strongest storms, though the potential is not particularly high.

Winds could gust to 60 mph with some severe warned thunderstorms and up to quarter-size hail will be possible.

Flash flooding is not expected to be an issue given how dry the area is and the quick movement of the storms.

Timing of the storms

Showers and thunderstorms will start the day. Showers are likely right around sunrise with scattered light rain expected through the afternoon.

In the evening more potent thunderstorms will be possible.

The strongest storms could form in along the Travis/Bastrop, Hays/Caldwell county lines and move east. That should mean the worst of the storms will be well east of Austin.

A location to watch for will be southern Hays County and western Caldwell County where there is the potential for storms to develop and become strong to severe.

Finally, a line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are expected to move through central Texas as a final cold front drives through the region.

The rain should be done with our viewing area by midnight to 1 am Tuesday.

