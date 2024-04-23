Hate crime charges not pursed against man accused of stabbing pro-Palestinian protester

A Travis County jury will not pursue hate crime charges against a man accused of stabbing a pro-Palestinian protester.

Bert Baker, 36, was arrested in February after police said he stabbed Zacharia Doar in a "bias-motivated attack."

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident started when Baker pulled down the tailgate and opened the side doors of a truck Zacharia Doar was in. An altercation followed that ended with Zacharia being stabbed in the chest. Investigators say Baker admitted he had been drinking but didn’t know why he was with police.

Bert Baker

MORE STORIES:

The group at City Hall claim Baker started the attack when he grabbed a scarf off the truck that read 'Free Palestine'.

Doar was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On April 23, the jury decided to only indict Baker for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He still remains behind bard in the Travis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.