Severe weather heading to Central Texas for Easter Sunday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for 18 Central Texas counties, including Travis, Williamson and Hays counties.

The following counties are included: Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Kerr, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring scattered, up to tennis ball-sized hail, scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph and frequent lightning.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for western Gillespie County until 3 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm was located near Crabapple, or 12 miles north of Fredericksburg, moving southeast at 30 mph, says the NWS. The storm reportedly has 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The areas under this warning include: Fredericksburg, Stonewall, Blumenthal, Luckenbach, Eckert, Cain City, Crabapple, Willow City, Rocky Hill, LBJ State Park and LBJ National Historical Park.

A second warning was issued minutes later after a storm with 60 mph wind gusts, quarter-sized hail and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning was picked up on radar near Doss, just 17 miles northwest of Fredericksburg, says the NWS. The warning includes Fredericksburg, Tivydale, Grapetown and Harper.

The NWS is warning residents under these warnings to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their home or current location.

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter