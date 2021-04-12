Stay weather aware: Slight risk of severe storms in Hill Country

article

A late-season cold front will collide with the warm temperatures and humidity and could set off isolated to spotty severe storms west of Austin.

Hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

The storms won't get going until this evening.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says we will get two rounds of storms. The first will occur early to mid-evening and the second one mid to late evening.

The computer weather models show the storms weakening and dropping below severe limits before reaching the Austin Metro.

