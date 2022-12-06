Spring-like weather to continue with warmth, moisture all week

Spring in December continues.

Even though we won't see much sun, the southerly wind will pump in the warmth and moisture for the rest of the week.

Highs will soar into the upper 70s today and then near 80 the next few days.

You may need to turn on the A/C the next few days and put away the jackets and sweaters for now.

We will have drizzle in the area the next few mornings and will wait for the next two Pacific lows to get closer to us before we increase the rain chances this weekend.

