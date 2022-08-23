Storms, scattered showers expected as Flash Flood Watch remains in effect

Much of Central Texas is still under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The ground is wet, but the rain won't be as widespread or intense.

The flooding threat is slowly decreasing.

If there is flooding it will be localized in the low-lying areas.

Still expecting to have widely scattered showers and a few storms today with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s.

With the moisture, upper low, and stalled front nearby rain will remain in the forecast but the chances will slowly go down as we near the weekend.

Another half to one inch of rain is possible in the next five days.

Is it really late August? It doesn't feel like it or look like it. Definitely not complaining after the very long, dry, and hot summer we just had.

