Temperatures will feel like triple digits, hot finish to May

It's going to be a hot finish to the month, and it will help make it one of the warmest Mays on record.

With skies turning mostly sunny, highs will soar into the upper 90s again and heat indices around 100 to 102 for several hours this afternoon.

There will at least be a nice breeze between 10 and 20 mph from the south.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking a front to our north that may come into play late in the week to open the door for some rain and minor heat relief.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Advertisement

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.