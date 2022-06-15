Temperatures expected to be in 90s but will still feel like triple digits

The triple-digit streak has a good chance of ending today.

There is a low-pressure system swirling to the west ushering in a stream of moisture and clouds into Central Texas. This low will provide enough lift to keep the clouds locked in through the early afternoon and slow down the warm-up.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the first time in a week and a half.

Yes, it will remain breezy and humid with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Not as hazy today but another huge plume of Saharan dust is coming to town Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the minor heat relief today because the heat bubble will strengthen over Texas this weekend bringing back the triple digits.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.