Temperatures close to seasonal levels, isolated showers expected

Less rain and more steamy heat will be the name of the game going into the last weekend of August.

We will be on the lookout for some coastal showers and storms to try to advance into the area late in the day.

The prime location for rain today will be east of Austin. The coverage of rain will be isolated and rain totals will be low since they won't last long.

Highs will be very close to seasonal levels and the elevated humidity will make feel even hotter.

A mainly dry and hot weekend is coming up this weekend and then sliding into another rainy weather pattern perhaps next week.

