Texas will be hotter than Death Valley, Sahara Desert this week

A heat wave coming to Texas this week is expected to break records in several cities.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to move into the Lone Star State from Northern Mexico on Tuesday and stick around through Thursday.

During that time, temperatures in some parts of Texas will be higher than some of the hottest places on earth.

Temperatures this week

By the numbers:

This week's heat wave will send temperatures soaring into the triple-digits.

Wednesday appears to be the hottest day of the week.

Del Rio, in southwestern Texas, is expected to see the highest temperatures.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to spike to around 110 degrees on Wednesday. The NWS believes temperatures in San Antonio will reach 105 on Wednesday.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologists believe the high will reach 103 in the capitol on Wednesday.

The weather team in Dallas-Fort Worth believes temperatures will hit 100 mid-week.

At times, the temperatures will be hotter than Death Valley, California and Ouadane, Mauritania in the Sahara Desert.

Average first 100-degree day

Local perspective:

This week's heat will bring 100-degree temperatures much sooner than usual.

Typically, Austin sees its first 100-degree day on July 8.

San Antonio usually does not hit the triple-digit mark until June 30.

On average, Dallas-Fort Worth doesn't hit the century-mark until July 1.