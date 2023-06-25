Tornado damage seen in Indiana as severe storms threaten millions from Ohio Valley to South on Sunday

article

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking severe weather that’s impacting millions of people from the Ohio Valley to the South on Sunday. The thunderstorms are capable of producing large hail , damaging wind gusts and tornadoes .

This means millions of people from Columbus in Ohio through Nashville in Tennessee, Little Rock in Arkansas and Jackson in Mississippi should monitor conditions and be prepared to seek shelter should severe weather strike.

Tornadoes were seen across Indiana on Sunday. Flattened buildings were seen in Greenwood, Indiana.

Heather Holeman says she watched as a tornado moved through Whiteland.

Hail the size of tennis balls was reported throughout parts of Indiana and Arkansas.

Where are the storms now?

This map shows the active watches across the U.S. Yellow indicates a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and red indicates a Tornado Watch. (FOX Weather)

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Indiana , Michigan and Ohio until 8 p.m. ET.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches have also been issued that will last into the evening hours.

HOW YOU SHOULD PREPARE FOR A TORNADO

Tornadoes, large hail possible

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has given this area a level 3 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk category scale .

The severe storm threat on Sunday, June 25, 2023. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said tornadoes are possible from southern Michigan through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Sunday.

However, the tornado threat is highest across portions of eastern Indiana and western Ohio southward into northern parts of Kentucky .

Major cities expected to see the highest tornado risk include Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky.

Those areas have the potential of seeing tornadoes that are rated EF-2 or higher .

The tornado threat on Sunday, June 25, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Hail , too, will also be possible across regions where severe weather is expected to strike on Sunday.

However, two areas of the U.S. have a much higher chance of seeing hail that is 2 inches or larger in diameter.

Those areas include portions of eastern Indiana, western Ohio and north-central Kentucky.

In the South, a large area of central Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma will also be at risk of seeing large hail.

The large hail threat on Sunday, June 25, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Damaging wind gusts will also be a concern in the same areas where severe weather is expected. Wind gusts produced by thunderstorms could be capable of bringing down utility wires and even trees.

The damaging wind threat on Sunday, June 25, 2023. (FOX Weather)

