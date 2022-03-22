Six tornadoes confirmed from Fort Bend County to Crockett: NWS

After the severe storms brought heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes across Texas, the National Weather Service is surveying the damage.

The NWS is reporting several tornadoes across the state with at least six of them from Fort Bend County to Houston County.

RELATED: Multiple tornadoes cause damage across Central Texas

RELATED: 10 confirmed tornadoes rip through North Texas, 1 dead

In Houston County, preliminary data shows a strong EF-2 touched down in Crockett. Winds peaked at an estimated 125 mph.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke from the city, located about 120 miles north of the city of Houston, saying extensive structural damage is seen in the aftermath. But thankfully, "nobody's lost their life" there.

Abbott says roughly 30 structures have been damaged in the area, with a majority of them being homes.

MORE: Power outages, storm damage after tornado reported in Madisonville

MORE: Tornadoes reported in North Texas, leaving significant damage to homes, schools

Preliminary data also shows an EF-1 tornado touched down in Beasley near Burnett and Battle Roads, leaving multiple structures damaged and some people injured. EF-1 winds can range from 86 to 110 mph.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a mobile home with a family of five inside flipped over and rolled several times in the storm.

The parents and their three children, ages 2 to 7, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DETAILS: 3 small children, parents rescued after trailer flips in Beasley amid severe weather

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Brazos County near Bryan and two EF-0 tornadoes in the Burleson County area, one in Snook and the other between Snook and College Station. EF-0 winds range from 65 to 85 mph.

Advertisement

The surveys are still ongoing and the data will be updated accordingly.