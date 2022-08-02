Triple digit streak continues but cooler temps possibly on the way

Hotter times are ahead as the Dog Days of Summer roll on.

The dome of high pressure is still dominating and putting a lid on the atmosphere, so we can't get any cooling showers.

Instead, the triple-digit streak will climb to 18. It brings us closer to the record for most 100 degrees in a row, 27, which was set in 2011.

There is also enough moisture in place to make it feel even hotter putting heat indices in the 103 to 107 range.

Make sure you help your body stay cool by taking advantage of A/C and shade trees plus drink plenty of water. You can find more tips here.

There are signs the heat dome could slide more to the north by the weekend allowing the heat to relax a little and open the door for slight rain chances for everyone.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.