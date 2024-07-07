Tropical Storm Beryl tracker: Impact to Central Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl is heading for the Texas coast.

The storm is expected to strengthen and upgrade back to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall overnight, but the track has shifted more to the east.

The storm also appears to have sped up and is projected to be between Austin and Houston on Monday morning.

This means that Beryl's impact on Central Texas will be seen more in the eastern portion of the region, such as in Fayette and Lee counties.

Fayette, Lavaca and DeWitt counties are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning as there is a potential for sustained winds over 39 mph and gusts over 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for Lee, Fayette, Lavaca and DeWitt counties as heavy rainfall is expected to produce a risk of flooding, says the NWS.

As for Austin and the I-35 corridor, the NWS is forecasting about 1/2-1 inch of rain and around or less than 1/10 of an inch near San Antonio.

