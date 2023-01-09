Warm start to the week ahead of another cold front

Jacket weather this morning with a gorgeous sunrise but the warmer than average streak will continue today.

Turning mostly sunny and gorgeous today with highs near 70 with low humidity and tame winds.

Tracking the next big western low already. Ahead of it expect gusty winds and a huge warm-up for Tuesday and Wednesday with very high levels of cedar.

Then here comes a cold front for part 2 of the week.

Don't miss the complete forecast for the week ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.