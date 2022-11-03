Warm weather today; storms headed this way tomorrow

Spring is in the air in November.

In advance of the massive Pacific Low it will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid and very breezy today and tonight.

Highs will be back in the 80s for the first time in a week.

Wind gusts reaching 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

This Gulf breeze will get the atmosphere ready to go to produce a line of rain and storms along a cold front late on Friday.

We will talk more about the timing of the storms, future rain totals and severe threat coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you until 10 a.m.

