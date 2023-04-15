Central Texans should get ready for a hot and humid Saturday!

Temperatures will quickly warm up into the 90s. The record is 94 back in 1924, and we might break that today! Stay hydrated and weather aware.

There is a risk for isolated severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening along and east of I-35. The main threats are large hail and gusty winds.

Tomorrow will be much cooler, with highs in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine.

