Bastrop voters support marijuana decriminalization

Voters in Bastrop have voted to de-prioritize arrests and prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana possession offenses by voting for Proposition M.

The City of Bastrop Proposition M (Bastrop Freedom Act) has 3,197 votes for and 1,384 votes against, with 100% of the vote counted.

The Bastrop Freedom Act is expected to help keep people out of jail for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Decriminalization would apply to people caught with four ounces, or less, of marijuana.

Under Texas law, misdemeanor marijuana possession is for those with fewer than four ounces.

The passage could set up a legal fight with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Earlier this year, Paxton sued cities who passed similar measures, including Austin. A judge later dismissed the lawsuit.

City of Bastrop Charter Amendment Election

Proposition M

Shall an Article be added to the Charter as Article XV and titled "Bastrop Freedom Act" providing for the limited enforcement of marijuana offenses and establishing a policy to reform marijuana enforcement by City personnel with objectives of carefully allocating city resources, declaring misdemeanor marijuana offenses as the City's lowest enforcement priority, and reducing the risk of discriminatory enforcement practices through the enactment of provisions addressing police enforcement of marijuana offenses