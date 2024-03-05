Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, David Covey headed to runoff in District 21 primary

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and Paxton-backed businessman David Covey are headed to a runoff in the Texas House District 21 race.

Phelan, a two-term incumbent, who represents southeast Texas is at the center of the Texas Republican Party's civil war.

Covey, who works in the oil and gas industry, had several endorsements from key Republicans, including former president Donald Trump, attorney general Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

"This runoff is not a defeat, but rather a call to arms for all who stand for the principles of the America First movement," Paxton posted on social media.

Paxton was highly-critical of the House's impeachment of the attorney general.

Phelan has defended the impeachment despite the Senate's eventual acquittal of Paxton.

Covey, who worked in oil and gas industry, called the effort to impeach Paxton an "absolute embarrassment."

Paxton also accused Phelan of being drunk on the House floor.

The House Speaker also butted heads with Lt. Gov. Patrick over how to cut property taxes in the state.

Phelan was backed by several establishment Republicans, including former governor Rick Perry.

There are no primary candidates running for the Democrats in District 21, meaning the winner of the runoff will win the State House seat.

The runoff will be May 28.