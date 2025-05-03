Live Election Results: Central Texas School Bonds

Polls have closed, and election results are coming in for the May 3, 2025 election.

Voters weighed in on bond issues and several leadership positions.

More than $1.8 billion in school bonds were on the ballot in Central Texas this year.

Districts with bond propositions on the ballot include Hays CISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Wimberley ISD, Lockhart ISD, Prairie Lea ISD and Marble Falls ISD.

Election Results: School Bond