Expand / Collapse search

Live Election Results: Central Texas School Bonds

By
Published  May 3, 2025 6:21pm CDT
Election
FOX 7 Austin

Polls have closed, and election results are coming in for the May 3, 2025 election.

Voters weighed in on bond issues and several leadership positions.

More than $1.8 billion in school bonds were on the ballot in Central Texas this year.

Related

May bond elections: Just over $1.8 billion on the ballot
article

May bond elections: Just over $1.8 billion on the ballot

Just over $1.8 billion is on the May ballot this year for seven Central Texas school districts to pay for a wide range of projects.

Districts with bond propositions on the ballot include Hays CISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Wimberley ISD, Lockhart ISD, Prairie Lea ISD and Marble Falls ISD.

Election Results: School Bond

The Source: Information in this article comes from 

ElectionEducationHays CountyComal CountyTravis CountyCaldwell CountyBurnet County