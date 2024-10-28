Early voting numbers surpass 2020's first week in Central Texas

The Brief Voter turnout during the first week of early voting in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties increased by 86,000 compared to the first week of early voting in 2020 More than 5.1 million people voted in Texas during the first week of early voting. Early voting continues through Friday.



The first week of early voting has wrapped with nearly half a million Texans casting votes in Travis, Williamson and Hays counties.

Early voting totals from the Secretary of State's Office shows 477,978 ballots cast through Sunday. The numbers show an 86,222 vote increase compared to the first week of early voting in 2020. More than 30 percent of registered voters in the three counties have voted early.

In Travis County, 267,448 people cast a vote during the first seven days of early voting. During the first week of early voting in 2020, that number was 229,877.

Between 2020 and 2024, Travis County gained 71,736 new registered voters.

READ MORE: Travis County early voting locations

Numbers in Williamson County show 155,584 voters showed up over the past week. That's an increase of 34, 852 votes over 2020.

Williamson County also saw an increase in registered voters from 2020. The county has added 68,554 voters since 2020. The votes cast during the first week of early voting account for nearly 35% of the county's registered voters.

READ MORE: Williamson County early voting locations

Hays County saw 54,946 voters during the first week of early voting. The number represents a 13,799 voter increase over the first week of early voting in 2020.

The county gained 33,358 registered voters between 2020 and 2024. Nearly 30 percent of registered voters have cast a ballot in Hays County up from the 27 percent of voters who voted early during the first week of 2020.

READ MORE: Hays County early voting locations

More than five million Texans voted during the first week of early voting.

That's more than one million more voters compared to the first seven days of early voting in 2020, an increase of 24.62 percent.

In 2020, 8.7 million Texans voted during the early voting period. The number represented more than half of all registered voters in the state.

Texas early voting

Early voting in Texas runs through Friday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. though some locations in Travis County are open until 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Voters can go to any early voting location in the county they are registered in.

County Election Information

Travis County

Williamson County

Hays County

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.