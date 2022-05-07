Leander voters narrowly approve Prop A, reject Prop B concerning CapMetro agreement

It looks like CapMetro is here to stay in Leander.

Leander voters have narrowly approved Proposition A, which continues the city's agreement with the transit agency, allowing for existing services to continue.

Proposition A is passing with 59 percent of voters saying yes, and 41 percent saying no according to early voting numbers. Leander voters in Travis County voted against the proposition 54 to 46 percent, while voters in Williamson County voted to keep the transit service 62 to 38 percent.

Proposition B looks poised to fail however, as early voting numbers show that 58 percent of voters have voted no, with over 50 percent in both counties voting no. This now means that CapMetro will continue to be funded by the one-percent sales tax in the city.

Prop B would have recaptured the one-percent sales tax after the city's financial obligation to Capital Metro was paid off, which was estimated as of Dec. 31 to be just over $42 million.

Leander has paid a lot of money into the transit agency. City officials say since 1985, the amount of sales tax contribution totals $64 million. In the next 10 years, the amount is projected to be $164 million because of growth.