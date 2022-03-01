Live Updates: 2022 Texas Primary Election Day

article

All eyes are on Texas as voters head to the polls in the nation's first primary ahead of the November general election.

In this year's Primary Election, voters will choose party nominees for statewide seats, including the governor, attorney general, and local races like judicial seats.

Texas polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Follow along with your FOX Texas TV Station for the latest updates and Texas Primary Election results.

