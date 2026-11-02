2026 election: Travis County Election Day hours, locations
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Election Day is here!
On the ballot this fall are major national and state positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices, school bonds and boards, and more.
Here's where you can place your vote in Travis County.
Travis County Election Day Hours
- Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Travis County Election Day Locations
Travis County voters can vote at any polling site in the county.
Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.
More Travis County Voting Info
Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?
In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.
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The Source: Information in this report comes from the Travis County Clerk's Office and the Texas Secretary of State's office.