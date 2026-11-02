Buda shooting: 1 victim injured; teen shooter in custody

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The Brief A 17-year-old is in custody following a shooting in Buda A teen was shot in the arm during a fight in the 100 block of Hy Road on Oct. 31



A 17-year-old was arrested following a shooting on Halloween night in Buda.

The victim was shot in the arm during a fight.

Shooting in Buda

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 31, around 10:14 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Hy Road following reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they saw several cars leaving the area where a large gathering was happening. A teen was also found with a gunshot wound. Police said two people were providing aid to the victim before an officer arrived.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

An early investigation indicated that a fight happened, during which the gun was pulled out and discharged. The victim was shot in the arm.

Detectives believed 17-year-old Malikai Benjamin Jackson, of Kyle, was the shooter.

Monday afternoon, Jackson was served arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Police said the warrants were served to him at the Hays County Jail as he was in custody for unrelated charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said more charges could be filed.

What they're saying:

"This arrest demonstrates our commitment to holding individuals accountable for their actions. We hope it provides some peace of mind to the victim and their family. I am proud of the responding officers and detectives whose efforts helped bring this case to an arrest, as well as the community members who came forward and provided valuable information and video. Their willingness to work alongside our investigators demonstrates the importance of community partnerships in keeping Buda safe," Buda Police Chief Bo Kidd said.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional helpful information about this incident is asked to contact the Buda Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (512) 523-1045. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Hays County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-324-TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app, or visit callcrimestoppers.com.