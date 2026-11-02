Downtown Austin shooting: 2 people injured on E. 6th Street

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting on E. 6th Street APD said an early morning shooting happened at the Voodoo Room on Nov. 1 No arrests have been made at this time



Two people were injured following a shooting on E. 6th Street this past weekend.

What we know:

Austin police said on Nov. 1, around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Voodoo Room at 419 East 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police said an early investigation indicates the shooting happened inside the bar.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video, conducting interviews and gathering evidence related to the case.

What we don't know:

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This remains an ongoing investigation.