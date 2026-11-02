Downtown Austin shooting: 2 people injured on E. 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured following a shooting on E. 6th Street this past weekend.
What we know:
Austin police said on Nov. 1, around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Voodoo Room at 419 East 6th Street.
When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Police said an early investigation indicates the shooting happened inside the bar.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video, conducting interviews and gathering evidence related to the case.
What we don't know:
At this time, no arrests have been made.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department statement on Nov. 2