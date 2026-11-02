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Downtown Austin shooting: 2 people injured on E. 6th Street

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 2, 2026 5:10 PM CST
Published November 2, 2026 5:10 PM CST

The Brief

    • Two people were injured in a shooting on E. 6th Street 
    • APD said an early morning shooting happened at the Voodoo Room on Nov. 1
    • No arrests have been made at this time

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were injured following a shooting on E. 6th Street this past weekend. 

What we know:

Austin police said on Nov. 1, around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Voodoo Room at 419 East 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Dig deeper:

Police said an early investigation indicates the shooting happened inside the bar. 

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video, conducting interviews and gathering evidence related to the case.

What we don't know:

At this time, no arrests have been made. 

This remains an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department statement on Nov. 2

Crime and Public SafetyDowntown