Austin Food and Wine Festival features top-rated chefs and restaurants

Renowned chefs and top-rated restaurants will be serving up delicious food and great time this weekend at the Austin Food and Wine Festival.

Festival goers will be able to eat and greet with top chefs while enjoying wine and spirits from around the country at Auditorium Shores.

The Food and Wine Festival decided to cancel tonight's Wurst Weekend Kickoff because of the storms, and will be offering a partial refund for All-In and VIP ticket holders, but the festival will go on as scheduled when the beautiful weather returns Saturday and Sunday, November 5-6.

Top-rated, local chefs and restaurants will host special guests and feature unique cooking styles and collaborations for an all-star meal in the new Dining Series powered by OpenTable.

The series will feature Chef Fermín Núñez of Suerte on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. with a pre-fixe, seafood-focused menu.

A few of the featured chefs participating in this year's Austin Food and Wine Festival include:

Ford Fry

Kevin Fink (Hestia)

Berty Richter (Ladino)

Nick Ervan (Wax Myrtle's)

Kyle Mulligan, (1417)

Robert Mata (Benvolio’s)

Laila Bazahm (Eberly)

Tano Avila (Grizzelda’s)

Nico Harrison (Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile)

Wade Guice (Juliet Italian Kitchen)

Mike Diaz (Oseyo)

Mike Warnock (The Dirdie Birdie)

Amanda Turner (Olamiae)

Terry Koval (The Deer and the Dove)

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit austinfoodandwinefestival.com.