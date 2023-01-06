Austin Home + Garden Show features HGTV's 'Junk Gypsies' this weekend

The Austin Home and Garden Show is back this weekend featuring innovative products and experts under one roof.

This year, guests will hear from the ever-popular sisters from HGTV's Junk Gypsies.

These vintage design darlings opened their doors to us this morning at Junk Gypsy headquarters in Round Top.

Wander Inn

Wander Inn, located at 1215 Texas 237 in Round Top, Texas is a hotel on the property where Amie and Jolie Sikes have filmed 3 seasons of their show for HGTV.

The Sikes sisters say their inn isn't about luxury, "it's about the simple things—decked out with a few velvet sofas and a bit of glittery wall decor."

It's a chance to experience all that Round Top has to offer.

Junk Gypsy Company

After graduating from Texas A&M, sisters, Amie and Jolie Sikes, and their mom, Janie, started the Junk Gypsy Company with big dreams, a love of the open road and a slight flea market addiction. Staying true to themselves, the Sikes family has built a successful business that beckons to the free spirit and dreamer in everyone.

In addition to designing everything from apparel to jewelry to custom furniture, the gypsies have also been called upon to create spaces for country music artists and Hollywood stars such as Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Marcus Luttrell and Sadie Robertson to name a few.

You may have seen their hit series, "Junk Gypsies", on Great American Country and HGTV, followed by their HGTV web series titled "The Find & The Fix" on Facebook as well as "That Junk Gypsy Life" on HGTV's digital.

The pair's most recent projects include their wholesale line "Road Collection by Junk Gypsy" along with exclusive lines for QVC, Pottery Barn Teen, Pottery Barn Kids, Junk Gypsy boot line, their own boutique hotel - The Wander Inn and their first Junk Gypsy book with Simon & Schuster that quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

For more information about The Junk Gypsy Company and the Junk Gypsy store in Round Top, Texas visit www.gypsyville.com.

Austin Home and Garden Show

The Austin Home + Garden Show will return this year to the Austin Convention Center on January 6 through January 8 offering innovative products and hundreds of experts under one roof.

New this year, the Austin Home + Garden show will host the ever-popular sisters Amie and Jolie Sikes, known as the "Thelma & Louise of the Design World" and their hit series on HGTV, Junk Gypsies. The duo will take the stage on Saturday, January 7.

The Austin Home + Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where guests are able to shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

With activities for kids, unique workshops, entertaining TV personalities, and much more, the show is vibrantly designed with fun in mind.

The Austin Home + Garden Show

Friday, January 6 from 12 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 8 from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information, please visit austinhomeandgardenshow.com