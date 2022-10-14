Fender to showcase new vintage-inspired guitar line at ACL 2022 pop-up

Iconic guitar-maker Fender is hosting its first-ever pop-up event this Friday at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The event is to celebrate American Vintage II, Fender's new line of vintage-inspired guitars.

The company says this collection recreates iconic electric guitar and bass models from the 50s, 60s and 70s, all built to original specs, including the ‘57 Stratocaster, the ’51 Telecaster and the '66 Jazzmaster.

Good Day Austin's Casey Claiborne got an up-close look at Fender's new line of vintage-inspired guitars, including this one built from the original specs of the 1951 Telecaster.

The immersive pop-up will even offer some attendees the opportunity to purchase the ‘51 Telecaster guitar at the original ‘51 $229.90 price. The guitar retails online for $2,249.99.

The pop-up will be open on Friday, Oct. 14 at 1209 E. 6th Street.