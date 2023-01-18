Nation's first Girl Scout Scuba Troop holds underwater cookie sale in Austin

Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off today and one local troop is submerging its cookie booth.

The nation's first Girl Scout Scuba Troop, Troop 40348, is hosting a one-of-a-kind underwater cookie stand at Dive World Austin on Saturday.

If diving is not your thing, you can stop by Barton Creek Mall from February 4 though 19. Girl Scouts will be building unique structures using Girl Scout Cookie boxes.

Girl Scouts will also be set up in booths across the city.

New to the 2023 cookie season, the online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie joins the classics like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and more.

Raspberry Rally is a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as Thin Mints.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase stays local with the troops and the Central Texas council to fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.