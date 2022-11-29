Giving Tuesday: How to support Austin communities in need

Tuesday, November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity and giving back to our local communities after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

I Live Here I Give Here is the official Central Texas leader for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday raised $900 million for thousands of organizations in 2021 alone.

There are several ways to participate and over 700 organizations to support. Amplify ATX makes it easy to find a cause you care about.

You can donate your money or time, or buy a giving e-card for someone else to make a donation to a cause of their choice.

Good Work Austin is partnering with local businesses to benefit I Live Here I Give Here. Good Work Austin supports local businesses by providing resources for a quality, diverse workplace, and creating opportunities for new businesses in the area.

When you dine or drink at one of the participating small businesses below you are helping both Good Work Austin and I Live Here I Give Here:

Barrett's Coffee

Bento Picnic

Black Star Co-op

Casey's New Orleans Snowballs

Chez Zee

Dai Due

Eldorado Cafe

Epoch Coffee

Flitch Coffee

Greater Goods Coffee

Hillside Farmacy

House Wine

L'Oca d'Oro

Little Ola's Biscuits

Maie Day

Olamaie

Patika

Southern Soul Bowl

Swift's Attic

Taterque

The Cavalier

West Pecan Coffee + Beer

Wu Chow

Austin Sunshine Camps provides a quintessential camp experience for kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch as well as kids in the foster program.