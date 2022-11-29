Giving Tuesday: How to support Austin communities in need
AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday, November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity and giving back to our local communities after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
I Live Here I Give Here is the official Central Texas leader for Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday raised $900 million for thousands of organizations in 2021 alone.
There are several ways to participate and over 700 organizations to support. Amplify ATX makes it easy to find a cause you care about.
You can donate your money or time, or buy a giving e-card for someone else to make a donation to a cause of their choice.
Good Work Austin is partnering with local businesses to benefit I Live Here I Give Here. Good Work Austin supports local businesses by providing resources for a quality, diverse workplace, and creating opportunities for new businesses in the area.
When you dine or drink at one of the participating small businesses below you are helping both Good Work Austin and I Live Here I Give Here:
- Barrett's Coffee
- Bento Picnic
- Black Star Co-op
- Casey's New Orleans Snowballs
- Chez Zee
- Dai Due
- Eldorado Cafe
- Epoch Coffee
- Flitch Coffee
- Greater Goods Coffee
- Hillside Farmacy
- House Wine
- L'Oca d'Oro
- Little Ola's Biscuits
- Maie Day
- Olamaie
- Patika
- Southern Soul Bowl
- Swift's Attic
- Taterque
- The Cavalier
- West Pecan Coffee + Beer
- Wu Chow
Austin Sunshine Camps provides a quintessential camp experience for kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch as well as kids in the foster program.