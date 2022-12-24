Expand / Collapse search

'Keeping Score': Gingerbread house decorating

Keeping Score: Gingerbread houses

Who doesn't love a good gingerbread house decorating contest? In their latest Keeping Score, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe turn candies and treats into beautiful works of edible art.

AUSTIN, Texas - It's Christmastime in Central Texas, which means a holiday-themed Keeping Score!

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe put their gingerbread house skills to the test to create beautiful works of edible art using mini marshmallows, candy pieces, frosting and of course, gingerbread cookies.

However, no contest is complete without putting it to a vote.

So FOX 7 Austin viewers, which gingerbread house do you like best? 

Vote below and the winner will be announced during Good Day Austin on Saturday, Dec. 31.

 