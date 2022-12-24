'Keeping Score': Gingerbread house decorating

It's Christmastime in Central Texas, which means a holiday-themed Keeping Score!

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe put their gingerbread house skills to the test to create beautiful works of edible art using mini marshmallows, candy pieces, frosting and of course, gingerbread cookies.

READ MORE

However, no contest is complete without putting it to a vote.

So FOX 7 Austin viewers, which gingerbread house do you like best?

Vote below and the winner will be announced during Good Day Austin on Saturday, Dec. 31.