Soundwaves Art Foundation creates stunning artwork from the world's most iconic music

Stunning shapes and colors made from the world's most iconic music…fans can bid on unique art autographed by world-famous musicians at an exhibit in Austin this month.

Soundwaves Art Foundation is set up at the W with its art pieces of sound waves from songs of iconic musicians that are then autographed. The money raised goes to charity.

The foundation says it has donated over $6 million by working with over 600 musicians, including Outkast, Elton John, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, Red Hot Chili Peppers, A Tribe Called Quest, and Celine Dion and selling works to music fans in 87 countries.

The Soundmakers auction hosted by W Hotels and the Austin City Limits Music Festival features some of the foundation's best-selling artworks, including a print from "Jolene" autographed by Dolly Parton and one from "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush, which reached worldwide fame earlier this year after it was featured in the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

The auction will run Oct. 5-17 and fans can bid online.

All profits from the auction will be donated to charities of the musicians' choosing. Many of the pieces will raise money for Children in Conflict, which works with child refugees, many of them fleeing Ukraine and Sweet Relief Musicians' Fund, which provides critical financial assistance to people in the music industry.

The auction features artwork inspired and signed by artists such as The Cure, Dave Matthews, Phil Collins, Billy Joel, Kenny Rogers, Kacey Musgraves, Muse, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, Billie Eilish, Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Kiss, Hall & Oates, Queen, Panic! at the Disco, Arctic Monkeys, David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Willie Nelson, The Who and more.

The foundation says it has been raising around $50,000 a month for Children in Conflict's Ukraine emergency effort through artwork sales since the conflict began.

To learn more about the Soundwaves Art Foundation, click here.

Click through the photos below to see some of the artwork up for auction: