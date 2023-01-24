Walden Retreats takes glamping to the next level along Pedernales River

Looking for a weekend getaway?

Walden Retreats is taking glamping next level along the Pedernales River.

The Hill Country getaway is making the outdoor experience comfortable and convenient with 15 luxury tents complete with central heat/AC, private bathrooms with clawfoot tubs, private outdoor showers, and a deck to enjoy views of the Hill Country.

Walden has 96 acres to explore including 1,500 feet of private river frontage on Pedernales River.

There are opportunities to canoe, swim and/or fish in the river.

Walden also has a 3,500 square foot event Lodge, designed by Michael Hsu, now open for weddings and other large events/gatherings.

It's a short drive from Walden Retreats to the numerous wineries on Hwy 290, Pedernales Falls, Luckenbach Dance Hall and Fredericksburg.

Walden Retreats is hosting a Supper Club this Saturday featuring Sway Chef Randy Magallanez.

This is the first of what will be a recurring quarterly dinner event featuring different chefs with menus to reflect each season.

Magallanez' will be preparing a special Texas-meets-Thailand multi-course meal using inspiration from his Chicano heritage and local and seasonal ingredients from neighboring farms.

Dishes include: Wax Beans with pork belly + drippings, Charred Oysters & Clams, Root Vegetables and a whole Spit Roasted Heritage Pig over an open fire with chili dips and local lettuces.

In addition to Chef Randy & Sway, there will be some amazing vendors including Vista Brewery in Driftwood, Lost Draw Cellars, and Longbranch Bourbon.

There will also be live music by local musician Dan Dyer.

Click here for tickets and more information.